Eviction rates have declined across Wisconsin, but La Crosse County bucked that trend with a steady increase between 2012 and 2016, according to a report by Princeton University.
In 2016, Wisconsin averaged 40.63 evictions per day, a 6.98 percent decrease compared to 2012, but during that same time, the number of evictions in La Crosse County increased 43.74 percent.
Stephanie Gohres, lead case manager at The Salvation Army in La Crosse, attributes the increase in evictions to lack of affordable housing and downtown revitalization projects that price families out of their homes through an increase in rent. The organization helped 50 households to avoid eviction through budget counseling and financial aid in the past year, Gohres said.
The city of La Crosse saw a higher rate of growth in the number of rental properties during the four-year period when compared to the county, with 52.1 of city housing units occupied by renters in 2016 compared to 49.2 percent in 2012. With that increase, the number of rent-burdened households in the city rose as well; 52.6 percent of La Crosse city renters found themselves burdened by the cost of housing in 2016, according to Census data.
There are organizations that try to work with property owners and renters who are behind on payments.
Kim Cable, housing and community services director of Couleecap Inc., one such organization, said they were able to help 55 people in 19 households in Crawford and Vernon counties between July 2017 and June 2018.
They helped renters avoid eviction by paying off past-due rent through a state grant. Cable said they would serve more households if they had access to additional funds necessary to bring the rent of families in need into an up-to-date status.
“We’re working with people who have budgets that are very fragile, it doesn’t take much to upset the apple cart,” Cable said. “In the rural counties, if it is a car repair, that household can be faced with a tough decision because most of the time they need their vehicles to get to work, because there’s no other transportation options available. A lot of times they will choose to pay that bill over their rent.”
The southeast portion of Wisconsin was hardest hit by evictions in 2016. Racine County had the highest eviction rate at 3.86 percent, or 937 total evictions per 24,294 renter households, according to a recent report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. Kenosha County followed with an eviction rate of 3.86 percent, then Milwaukee County with 2.26 percent and Rock County with 3.23 percent.
In 2017, 31 percent, or 23,452 housing units were occupied by renters in Racine County, according to the Census Bureau and of that, 48.5 percent, or 10,827, paid 30 percent or more of their income to say in their home.
Racine County has 1660 Section 8 vouchers, of which 1,600 are in use to assist families. There are 1,608 people on the waiting list for the vouchers and more will be made available to those waiting families in January of next year, said Larissa Seward, executive director of the Racine County Housing Authority.
Kevin Fischer, public information officer for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, cautions that one family may put a name on multiple waitlists for Section 8 vouchers and this could affect the accuracy of the Racine County numbers.
