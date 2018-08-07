The La Crosse UW-Extension office will host level one Master Gardener training for people interested in working with plants and their community.
The class will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday from Sept. 20 through Dec. 13, excluding Thanksgiving. The cost of the class is $125 to cover materials and manual.
Those interested in learning more about the Master Gardener program can attend an orientation session from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 9 or 16 in the basement auditorium of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 N. Sixth St., which also is where the training program will be.
Applications for the training can be found at lacrosse.uwex.edu. Class size is limited to the first 25 registrants.
For more information, call the county Extension office at 608-785-9593.
