La Crosse County UW-Extension will offer pesticide applicator training sessions Jan. 29 at Holland Town Hall and Feb. 14 at Greenfield Town Hall.
People interested in private pesticide applicator certification/recertification may attend either one of the training sessions, which have a test at the end. People also have the other option of a self-study program with testing at a UW-Extension office. In either case, cost is $30 for materials.
The certification will cover a five-year period. All fees must be paid before or on the day of the session.
The training on Jan. 29 will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Holland Town Hall, W79367 Hwy. MH. The training on Feb. 14 will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Greenfield Town Hall, behind St. Joseph’s Church in St. Joseph.
To register for either of these training sessions, contact the Extension office at 608-785-9593 or uwexmail@lacrossecounty.org. Registration is required at least a week in advance.
For more information, go to lacrosse.uwex.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.