La Crosse County GOP Elects Jackie O'Brien Chairman

Feehan

Bill Feehan passes the gavel to Jackie O'Brien as she became La Crosse County Republican Party.

The La Crosse County Republican Party met in caucus at Cedar Creek in Onalaska on Saturday to elect officers.

Newly elected Congressman Derrick Van Orden addressed the caucus. He talked about his appointment to the Agriculture Committee and the Transportation Committee. He also said his choice for 3rd District RPW Chairman was Bill Feehan.

Jackie O'Brien was elected Chairman succeeding Feehan, who was elected to an at large position on the Executive Committee. 

Jordan Briskey, who worked to create a Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Veterans Freedom Park in La Crosse, was elected vice chairman. Pam Rodgers was elected secretary and Larry Vangen was re-elected as treasurer.

La Crosse County will host the 3rd Congressional District Caucus on April 15 at Cedar Creek and the Republican State Convention June 16-18 at the La Crosse Center.

