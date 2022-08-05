La Crosse County GOP sheriff primary: Marte Peterson Q&A

Marte Peterson is seeking the Republican nomination for La Crosse County sheriff in the Tuesday, Aug. 9. The GOP winner will face John Siegel, unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Tribune sent the Republican candidates a series of questions. Here are Peterson's responses:

Education/background: Patrol captain for the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office; associate degree, criminal justice, Western Technical College; SWAT team leader, level 1 and 2,=; Leadership In Police Organization; Command College University Wisconsin Madison (currently enrolled); U.S. Army veteran; Walworth County Sheriff’ Office; business owner (part-time) for over 23 years.

I have been with La Crosse County for 21 years, through my career I have held the following positions: jailer, patrol deputy, DARE officer, patrol supervisor, investigative supervisor, and I am currently the patrol captain. In this position I am responsible for budgeting, scheduling, grant writing, squad maintenance, hiring, oversee the Training Division and many other responsibilities. I am also the team commander for our Emergency Response Team as well as the Honor Guard.

What motivated you to run for sheriff? As I stated, I currently work in an administrative position as the patrol captain. A lot of the responsibilities I have would merge well with the sheriff position. I have been involved with the training department for over half of my career, and I think it is vital to ensure that La Crosse County residents are getting very well trained and professional sheriff's deputies. I want to build good relationships with the citizens of La Crosse County and have an open-door policy with the staff as well members of the community. I have been very happy working at the sheriff’s office and am motivated to make it an even better workplace than it is now.

What steps can the sheriff's office take to reduce drug trafficking? To start with, a pro-active approach. This can start with school programs to educate kids on the negative aspects of drugs. This should also be an educational tool for parents as well so they are aware of the dangers of drugs and help them have the conversations with their children.

We also need to make sure resources are allocated into K-9 programs and officer training to make sure training is up to date and the officers have the knowledge and skills to get the drugs off the street.

There needs to be appropriate penalties in place to ensure the habitual offenders are not easily back on the streets.

Describe your views on traffic safety and enforcement: The current year-to-date car crash fatalities in the state is 276, in 2021 the TOTAL for the year was 259. Traffic enforcement is vital for public safety. I also understand that everyone has a bad day and may not be paying attention to their speed. Depending on the nature of the offense, sometimes maybe just being stopped and having a conversation may be enough to correct the issue. Citations do not need to be written every time.

What kind of training is necessary to prevent racial profiling? The sheriff’s office has trainers in racial bias. We also have a variety of trainings at our annual in-service that cover a wide variety of areas, these include: fair and impartial policing, gender bias, de-escalation, gender response, partnering with “The Good Fight” organization, and a variety of mental illness and addiction trainings.