La Crosse County has 10 new COVID cases; Onalaska restaurant closes after employee tests positive

La Crosse County reported 10 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Nine of the 10 cases involve people in their 20s — five men, four women. There was no information available about symptoms.

The 10th case was just reported and no details were available.

On Monday, Blue Moon Restaurant in Onalaska said on it's Facebook page that it will be closed for the next two weeks because a part-time employee tested positive for COVID-19.

County health officials said Sunday they are “focusing on contact tracing and investigation with our influx of new cases to determine if these are contacts of previous cases. The best advice is to be very careful when going to bars and restaurants to avoid possible exposures, and we are seeing a trend in our cases visiting these places.

“Our COVID-19 Compass is still at a high risk for the spread of COVID-19, which lists precautions to take as a community member or business owner.”