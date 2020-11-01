 Skip to main content
La Crosse County has 23rd COVID-19 death
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County has 23rd COVID-19 death

A 23rd La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county also added 58 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 23.48% positivity rate Sunday, according to DHS.

The county has averaged 75 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that saw no change from Saturday but is up from 46.43 a week ago.

Sunday also marked the 14th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on seven of the past eight days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,608, which grows to 4,772 when including probable cases.

Of Sunday's cases, 14 were people in their 30s and 10 were in their 50s. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, five of people ages 10-19, six of people in their 20s, eight in their 40s, seven in their 60s, six in their 70s and one in their 80s.

The county's seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain well above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 28.03%, down from 29.09% on Saturday but up from 17.72% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 22.93%, up from 17.80% on Saturday and 15% a week ago.

Total positivity continues to climb and is at 12.21%.

