La Crosse County has 24 more COVID cases

La Crosse County ended its worst week of COVID-19 spread Saturday with 24 new cases, bringing the total confirmed to 244 – up from 115 a week ago.

It was just shy of Friday’s record of 25 cases.

The county lists 99 as recovered and zero hospitalized. There have been no deaths reported in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the county has 8,984 negative tests – an increase of 243 in the last day.

La Crosse County public health officials consider the COVID spread a high-risk red alert

“If you leave your home, assume that you will come into contact with COVID-19,” health officials said. “We know it’s tough, but we are tougher. Mask up. Wash up. Distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monroe County reported one new COVID-19 case Saturday, bringing its total to 46 confirmed cases.

The latest case involves a woman in her 20s with moderate symptoms who reported having contact with someone who tested positive.

Monroe County now has 23 active cases, 1 current hospitalization, 21 recoveries and one death.

Statewide, DHS reports: