La Crosse County reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
That raises the county’s total reported to 51 cases.
A total of 42 are listed as recovered, none are currently hospitalized and there have been no deaths of county residents.
The new positive test results belong to a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, according to the La Crosse County Health Department.
The county has 4,195 total negative test results reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, up 100 from Sunday. The Wisconsin National Guard conducted drive-up testing last week in Onalaska; county health department officials say it is beginning to receive results from the event.
As of Monday, Wisconsin has seen a total of 193,379 negative test results (up 7,173 from Sunday), 15,584 positive results (up 307 from Sunday), 2,339 hospitalizations (up 24), and 514 deaths (up 4).
The May 31 event was hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard and funded by the federal government.
Primitive Parlor Salon & Barber
Steady business
Cameron Park Farmers Market
Dewey’s Side Street Saloon
Debo’s Vintage Emporium
Washburn Community Garden
Logan High School
Golf courses open
Weigent Park
AmeriCorps
Food Drive Fridays underway
Jackson Plaza
Cameron Park
King Gambrinus
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
Mayo Health System
RSVP volunteers make face masks
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Jen Rombalski
Warming Center meals
Trane. Co.
Rudy's Drive-In
Online art classes
Essential electricity
Crafting at home
Downtown La Crosse
Blood drive
UW-La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
La Crosse County Administrative Center
COVID-19 testing
La Crosse Library
In this Series
The pandemic hits home: Keep up with the latest La Crosse area news on COVID-19
-
La Crosse County has 3 new COVID cases; total now tops 50
-
Hidden Heroes: COVID-19 transforms administrator into youth investigator
-
Mayo doctor returns from caring for COVID-19 patients in New York City
- 77 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.