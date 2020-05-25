La Crosse County has 3 new COVID cases; total now tops 50
La Crosse County reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

That raises the county’s total reported to 51 cases.

A total of 42 are listed as recovered, none are currently hospitalized and there have been no deaths of county residents.

The new positive test results belong to a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

The county has 4,195 total negative test results reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, up 100 from Sunday. The Wisconsin National Guard conducted drive-up testing last week in Onalaska; county health department officials say it is beginning to receive results from the event.

As of Monday, Wisconsin has seen a total of 193,379 negative test results (up 7,173 from Sunday), 15,584 positive results (up 307 from Sunday), 2,339 hospitalizations (up 24), and 514 deaths (up 4). 

