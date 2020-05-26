La Crosse County has no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday; National Guard results still coming in

The La Crosse County Health Department had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with results from the Wisconsin National Guard May 21 testing day starting to come in gradually.
As of May 26, La Crosse County has had 51 confirmed cases of the virus, with 46 of those individuals considered recovered and none currently hospitalized.
La Crosse County has had no deaths from COVID-19.
Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 4,380 negative tests completed in the county, an increase of 185 since yesterday.
In Wisconsin, there have been 15,863 positive tests for COVID-19 and 200,874 negative. Hospitalizations are at 2,362, and 517 state residents have died from the virus.
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to advise social distancing, hand washing, wearing a face covering in public and avoiding excursions outside the home.
As they come in, test results from the National Guard event will be added into the daily totals posted on the Health Department's Facebook page. In addition, an overview will be compiled when all the data is completed.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
