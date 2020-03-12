La Crosse County Health Department advises cancellation of local large-scale events

As a precaution for the spread of COVID-19, the La Crosse County Health Department is urging hosts of local large-scale events to cancel or postpone, and is expanding requests for travel disclosure.

Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, issued an advisement late Thursday afternoon asking organizers of events expected to attract 250 or more people to consider delaying for the next 30 days.

“Wisconsin does not have community level spread currently,” Rombalski stated. “We hope to minimize the risk of community spread by taking this precaution.”

The Health Department previously asked Coulee Region residents who had traveled to COVID-19 outbreak areas including Italy, China, Iran, South Korea or Japan to inform the department via an online Travel Smart Reporting Form.

It is now requested that those who have recently visited or plan to visit U.S. states with sustained community spread, including Washington, New York and California, or any international destination, as well as those who have or will embark on a domestic or international cruise, disclose so.

The information will be used by the Health Department to provide guidance, resources and information to those affected and the community in general.

The travel reporting form is available at https://tinyurl.com/t2u9y9e. Individuals may also call the La Crosse County Health Department at 608-785-9872.

