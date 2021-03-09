La Crosse County Health Department, area hospitals urge patients to get vaccinated wherever they are able

"Mayo Clinic Health System is supportive of the many vaccination efforts in the community and region and is willing to assist our community partners when needed as our vaccine supply allows," the hospital said. "We appreciate the public’s desire to be vaccinated and will continue to work diligently to help reduce COVID cases in our region. Our dedicated staff and volunteers have provided hope and optimism to the public vaccinating over 20,000+ in the communities we serve. Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to work diligently to reduce COVID in our region, while focusing on the needs of the patient."

Gundersen Health System stated while it has received only around 14% of doses requested this week, it has thus far given over 23,000 first doses and 13,000 second doses system wide as of Monday. Mayo has provided 21,835 doses total at its area locations, including 14,057 first doses and 7,778 second doses.

We continue to follow DHS guidance and have good access for patients with no delays at this time in our immunization clinic in La Crosse with limited supplies available in Arcadia, Prairie du Chien, and Sparta locations," Mayo says.