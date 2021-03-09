La Crosse County Health Department, area hospitals urge patients to get vaccinated wherever they are able

Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and the La Crosse County Health Department remind eligible residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any location they are able.
Currently, the remainder of those in Phase 1A, and the first tiers of 1B persons including those 65 and older, police, fire, educators, child care workers and school staff are able to make appointments.
Gundersen, Mayo, the La Crosse County Health Department, Weber Health Logistics, select Walgreens stores and, as of March 9, the La Crosse community vaccination clinic at the UWL Cleary Alumni Center serve as inoculation sites, with guidelines regarding who is able to be vaccinated where.
The community vaccination clinic is open only to those 65 and older for its first weeks, or until all persons in that sector have been able to make an appointment. At that time, slots will open for other individuals eligible under the current groups and phases.
"As soon as you are eligible to receive the vaccine and the vaccine is available, take any opportunity to get it," the La Crosse County Health Department urged in a release Tuesday. "All approved COVID-19 vaccine options are highly effective in preventing death, hospitalizations, and severe COVID-19 illness."
Some educators have received vaccines at their place of employment -- many Onalaska High School staff were vaccinated onsite last week -- or through healthcare facilities. Tomah Health inoculated around 200 school district of Tomah teachers last week, and Mayo announced Monday it is assisting County Health Departments with vaccination of school staff.
"Mayo Clinic Health System is supportive of the many vaccination efforts in the community and region and is willing to assist our community partners when needed as our vaccine supply allows," the hospital said. "We appreciate the public’s desire to be vaccinated and will continue to work diligently to help reduce COVID cases in our region. Our dedicated staff and volunteers have provided hope and optimism to the public vaccinating over 20,000+ in the communities we serve. Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to work diligently to reduce COVID in our region, while focusing on the needs of the patient."
Gundersen Health System stated while it has received only around 14% of doses requested this week, it has thus far given over 23,000 first doses and 13,000 second doses system wide as of Monday. Mayo has provided 21,835 doses total at its area locations, including 14,057 first doses and 7,778 second doses.
We continue to follow DHS guidance and have good access for patients with no delays at this time in our immunization clinic in La Crosse with limited supplies available in Arcadia, Prairie du Chien, and Sparta locations," Mayo says.
Gundersen is currently rescheduling appointments for those who had first dose visits cancelled due to short supply. Gundersen is working through its patients in the 65 and older category (around 35,000 individuals remain) and will move on to subsequent eligible groups as outlined by the state health department once all interested patients in the 65+ group are scheduled.
Gundersen and Mayo patients will be notified through their online patient portal or mailed letter when they are able to schedule an appointment.
Wisconsin residents who are eligible for vaccination can register for an appointment through the state COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/ or call 844-684-1064.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.