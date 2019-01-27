The La Crosse County Health Department wants a public hearing before the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources renews a permit for Babcock Genetics’ industrial hog farm near Holmen.
The permit regulates water pollution from animal waste on concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs.
Nitrate pollution in groundwater, 90 percent of which comes from agriculture, has been a major problem in parts of La Crosse County, said county health department director Jennifer Rombalski. Nitrates can also come from septic systems, lawn fertilizer and treated waste from wastewater treatment plants.
At high concentrations, nitrates in drinking water can be fatal to infants. The pollutant decreases red blood cells’ ability to carry oxygen, giving skin a bluish hue, a condition known as “blue baby syndrome.”
Thirty percent of private wells in the towns of Holland and Onalaska showed nitrate contamination at levels above the federal standard of 10 milligrams per liter, according to a 2017 La Crosse County survey of 540 wells. The survey was prompted by a 2016 state audit that cited monitoring results from a La Crosse County CAFO that detected nitrates at levels above federal limits. Babcock is the only CAFO in La Crosse County.
Rombalski said an informational meeting would bring together local residents, Babcock representatives and the DNR, and ensure that local voices are being heard, Rombalski said.
A meeting would also give the county an opportunity to discuss the possibility of reducing the amount of manure spread on fields where nutrient runoff to Black River is likely, identifying corrective measures for previous high nitrate levels and moving up deadlines outlined in the permit.
Babcock monitors groundwater for nitrates around its animal facility and waste storage lagoons through groundwater tests three times a year. The facility holds about 11,100 pigs, sows and boars that produce approximately 11.3 million gallons of manure and wastewater a year, according to Babcock’s permit fact sheet. Hog waste moves along a chute underneath the livestock barn to two types of lagoons before the final waste is pumped out and applied to fields. Babcock has about 681 acres available to apply manure.
The company voluntarily added plastic liners to its lagoons 25 years ago to prevent wastewater from seeping into the ground, Babcock president Jim McPeak Jr. said.
Operational changes outlined in the permit, which would run from April until 2023, would remain the same. However, the permit would require that Babcock add groundwater monitoring wells to its manure spray irrigation sites. The schedule outlined in the permit would require Babcock to submit plans for installing at least five monitoring wells by the end of this year, and start groundwater monitoring at these additional wells by the end of 2020.
The additional monitoring, which DNR recommended Babcock place upstream of its existing wells, would help determine how much nitrate, which can be difficult to pinpoint, is in groundwater as it enters the property, Babcock vice president Kevin Schleusner said.
The Department of Natural Resources said it has “tentatively decided” the permit should be reissued.
We know and have known about the nitrate pollution in the ground water in the Townsvof Holland and Onalaska. Years have gone by. La Crosse County should be able to provide a minimum of well water testing data to show whether or not this hog operation is the source. I strongly suspect it IS the source or at least one significant source. If La Crosse County does not or has not collected and compiled data about this well-known problem, shouldn’t we also ask county officials, “WHY NOT????” Get it done! Enforce the law! If Babcock is polluting, show the evidence so this operation can be shut down. If not Babcock, stop whispering about it.
Holmen’s wastewater treatment operation is another likely source. Figure it out or get someone on the case who can and will.
Regulations against these damaging, polluting operations are long overdue. Corporate 1% always shuts down objections in favor of making a few bucks or most likely creating a tax loss for the big picture. Trample on America until the world collapses.
Hopefully not anymore.
