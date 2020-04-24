La Crosse County Health Department confirms new case of COVID-19, breaking 13-day case-free streak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 Friday, breaking its 13-day streak of no new cases.

The latest case is attributed to a woman in her mid-50s, and the investigation into her contraction of the virus is underway. The woman is not being hospitalized at this time, and the prior 26 local individuals with lab-tested confirmation of COVID-19 are considered recovered.

Since Thursday, an additional 49 negative tests have been reported for La Crosse County, bringing the running total to 1,747. There have been no local deaths related to the coronavirus.

The Health Department reiterates the need for social distancing, hand washing, wearing of face coverings when in public and avoiding any unessential excursions. Spending time outside is encouraged, as long as it is only with members of your household and you are able to keep a six-foot distance from others.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.