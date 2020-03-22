La Crosse County Health Department details 2 locations for potential COVID-19 exposure
La Crosse County Health Department details 2 locations for potential COVID-19 exposure

The La Crosse County Health Department on Sunday reported potential risk for community exposure to COVID-19 at two locations in La Crosse County on March 11.

According to the Health Department:

On Sunday, the La Crosse County Health Department became aware of an individual, who is not a resident of La Crosse County, who developed symptoms of COVID-19 on March 12 and subsequently developed severe disease and is hospitalized.

On March 11, the day before developing symptoms, this individual attended a funeral at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Onalaska, from approximately 4 to 6 p.m. Following the funeral, this individual dined at Red Lobster in La Crosse between 6:15 and 7:30 p.m.

Health Department staff are uncertain of the number of people exposed and think that the risk for most people is likely to be low. Despite this, they are issuing guidance to ensure that the public is aware and able to act based on that information.

Public health recommendations are that those who attended the funeral between 4 and 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or who were at Red Lobster between 6:15 and 7:30 pm. stay home from work and social activities, monitor themselves until March 26, and seek medical care if severe symptoms develop.

Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should identify themselves to the La Crosse County Health Department using the following form: https://tinyurl.com/uza6fhu.

Symptoms of COVD-19 may include cough, tiredness, muscle aches, fever, difficulty breathing and sore throat. Rarely, some people may develop an upset stomach.

If individuals plan to seek medical care, they should call ahead and notify the clinic of the potential COVID-19 exposure so that precautions can be made to prevent further spread.

It is not recommended that all people who attended the event seek testing. Testing supplies are limited and are being reserved for cases of severe illness, health care workers and long-term care residents.

