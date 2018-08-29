The La Crosse County Health Department lists several cautions in connection with the widespread flooding resulting from rainfalls of a foot or more in the Coulee Region this week, including:
- Be diligent about food safety to prevent illness. Refrigerated and frozen foods should be inspected, especially if there was a power outage. Check the smell and appearance of all meats, seafood, milk, produce and leftovers. Any food that was touched by floodwaters — even canned food — should be thrown out.
- Flood water may contain raw sewage, sharp objects or other hazardous substances, including fertilizer, manure, gasoline and pesticides.
- Neither humans nor pets should bathe, swim or drink water from areas impacted by flooding.
- Flooded basements should be handled with care. Basements containing standing water should be emptied gradually — no more than 2 to 3 inches a day. If a basement is drained too quickly, the water pressure outside the walls can be greater than the water pressure inside, which may cause the basement floor and walls to crack and collapse.
- Anyone who gets a headache, upset stomach or flu-like discomfort after being in flood waters should seek immediate medical attention. Make sure you’re up on your tetanus vaccination.
- Private wells can be contaminated, and private well owners should assume that theirs is polluted if flooding were above the well head. Wells should be tested after flood waters recede.
- Consider alternatives to include any community water supply, if available, or bottled water. If alternatives are not available, boil water for five minutes at a rolling boil before use.
- Watch for sewage back-ups. Avoid any water that may contain human waste.
- Damaged or wet flooring, carpeting, furniture, drywall, insulation, books, children’s stuffed animals, etc., should be removed and disposed of to prevent mold growth.
More information about flooding in La Crosse County is available at the department’s website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services website also provides information and tips.
