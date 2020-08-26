La Crosse County Health Department issues correction to Monday case update, seven day total higher than reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department issued a correction to Monday's seven-day case count Wednesday afternoon, informing community members the number was inaccurate due to a spreadsheet error.

While the La Crosse County Health Department initially reported 55 new cases between Aug. 17 and Aug. 23, the correct count is 72, the health department stated in a Facebook post and media release Wednesday. The hospitalization count during that time was also adjusted, from 49 to 51.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative data page, which includes case demographics, community indicators, care capacity metrics and guidance based on the previous seven days, will be updated Friday, with Wednesday weekly updates beginning Sept. 2.

The La Crosse County Health Department is also discontinuing weekly Facebook Live press conferences, though future briefings may be held pending significant changes in local COVID-19 status.

In Wisconsin, positive coronavirus cases increased by 768 Wednesday for a total of 72,260, while negative tests are at 1,138,581, an increase of 9,610. Hospitalizations rose by 41, for a running total of 5,651, while an additional six fatalities were reported, for a total of 1,100 deaths.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible. Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

