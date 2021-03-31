La Crosse County Health Department keeps mask advisory in place, new case rate in yellow

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases continue to trend low, with a seven-day rolling average of 7.3 per 100,000 persons per day, but the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative is continuing to advise mask wearing despite Wednesday's strike down of the mandate.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court halted the face covering order from Gov. Tony Evers, which was set to expire April 5 with the possibility for extension.

The La Crosse County Health Department's Advisory Order 2, last updated in late January, remains in place, which requires residents to wear face coverings in public, enclosed spaces.

"Wisconsin is not out of the woods yet," the Health Department said following the Supreme Court announcement. "COVID-19 is still out there. So keep up the good work and continue to (mask up)."

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update

The Collaborative has left the strategy level at medium this week, with the seven-day rolling average case rate in yellow and hospitalization use and capacity in green.

From March 22 through 28, La Crosse County recorded 65 cases of COVID-19, with 47.7% of patients female and 52.3% male. The top two age brackets infected were those 10-14 at 16.92% and those 18-24 at 15.38%.