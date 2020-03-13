La Crosse County Health Department, not hospitals, will report any local COVID-19 cases

The La Crosse County Health Department is informing residents that any positive cases of COVID-19 will be reported by county health, not the hospital where the affected patient was tested and treated.

The La Crosse County Health Department will be notified of COVID-19 test results for residents of La Crosse County through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System, and will alert media partners within one to two hours.

A media conference may be held, most likely if the patient had no known contact with a person with the virus or relevant travel history, which could indicate community spread.

Information to be shared about the affected individual, their family or a specific place of residence will be limited to protect the privacy of the individual.

The results and reporting of cases in residents of other counties in Wisconsin will be handled by the local public health agency with jurisdiction.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.