La Crosse County Health Department: 'Our efforts have been working' against COVID-19

“We have to be really incremental in how we get back to normal,” Rombalski said.

That phase will prevent a second peak and will need to be carefully planned. If businesses all open too soon, the area could see additional spread of the coronavirus, she said.

“We’ve made a lot of sacrifices so far, and we don’t want that to go to waste,” Rombalski said.

Rombalski was sympathetic to how difficult it has been for people. She asked Sarah Johnson, mental health director at the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, to join her for the media event Monday to give people advice on how to cope.

Johnson encouraged people to find a way to wrap their brain around our new reality of changed patterns and routines.

“This is normal now,” she said. However, she added, “There will be a time when this isn’t our normal anymore.”

She urged people to allow themselves to grieve the loss of their freedom of motion, the loss of jobs or co-workers or the loss of the ability to go see their friends and family.

“It’s OK if you feel like a mess for a while,” Johnson said.