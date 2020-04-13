La Crosse County Health Department: 'Our efforts have been working' against COVID-19

La Crosse County had its third straight day Monday of no new positive cases of COVID-19, which La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski said was a sign that everyone’s compliance with the state safer-at-home order was making a difference.
“It means we’re doing well … Our efforts have been working. Your efforts have been working,” Rombalski said.
La Crosse County has 26 cases total, one person currently hospitalized and 17 people who have recovered.
The state is at 3,428 positive cases, 993 hospitalizations and 154 deaths. Twenty-nine percent of cases statewide have resulted in hospitalization and 8.5% of Wisconsinites who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
Rombalski, who has been tracking the statewide increases, said it was also a good sign that Wisconsin has 87 new cases today compared to the day before, as the case number was growing at about 120 per day last week.
While it’s too early to say whether the disease has peaked, Rombalski warned that once it does, “Life as normal is going to be a ways off.”
After the virus peaks, the area will need to go through what Rombalski called a “second containment phase.” While businesses may start to open, people will still be required to maintain the six feet of social distancing and wear masks while out in public, as well as continue to wash and disinfect their hands often.
“We have to be really incremental in how we get back to normal,” Rombalski said.
That phase will prevent a second peak and will need to be carefully planned. If businesses all open too soon, the area could see additional spread of the coronavirus, she said.
“We’ve made a lot of sacrifices so far, and we don’t want that to go to waste,” Rombalski said.
Rombalski was sympathetic to how difficult it has been for people. She asked Sarah Johnson, mental health director at the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, to join her for the media event Monday to give people advice on how to cope.
Johnson encouraged people to find a way to wrap their brain around our new reality of changed patterns and routines.
“This is normal now,” she said. However, she added, “There will be a time when this isn’t our normal anymore.”
She urged people to allow themselves to grieve the loss of their freedom of motion, the loss of jobs or co-workers or the loss of the ability to go see their friends and family.
“It’s OK if you feel like a mess for a while,” Johnson said.
She warned against comparing coping abilities with anyone else’s, saying it wasn’t fair to anyone and everyone copes in different ways.
“Most of us will be coming out of this stronger,” Johnson said.
Those who need help should call Great Rivers 211 or text “Hope” to 741741.
Jackson Plaza
Cameron Park
King Gambrinus
Wisconsin voters woke up Tuesday with the choice to still head to the polls for the spring election, despite the present threat of the COVID-1…
Downtown La Crosse
Mayo Health System
RSVP volunteers make face masks
Rosie's Cafe in La Crosse
Jen Rombalski
Warming Center meals
Trane. Co.
Rudy's Drive-In
Online art classes
Essential electricity
Crafting at home
Downtown La Crosse
Blood drive
UW-La Crosse
Downtown La Crosse
La Crosse County Administrative Center
COVID-19 testing
La Crosse Library
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
In this Series
Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic now that La Crosse County has reported 26 cases
-
Photos: A look at the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the La Crosse area
-
Updated
Databank: County-by-county, state-by-state interactive maps show testing and case trends
-
La Crosse County Health Department: 'Our efforts have been working' against COVID-19
- 74 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.