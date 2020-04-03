La Crosse County Health Department recommends people wear cloth masks

Per President Trump’s COVID-19 press conference briefing Friday, it is recommended every person wear a mouth and nose covering when leaving their homes.
“The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask,” Trump said.
Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website: “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
The La Crosse County Health Department in response posted the following to its Facebook page late Friday afternoon:
“Effective immediately, all people should cover their face when in public. This includes while at work in essential roles like retail and manufacturing. Health care workers will continue to follow their own agency’s guidance.
Covering your face protects people who may not know they are sick from spreading the disease. Cotton fabric masks or scarves can be used as a face covering. Cotton is more effective than other fabrics. After each use, wash in hot water.”
The La Crosse County Health Department above its post noted the recommendation is currently voluntary, and the general public should not be using medical masks due to the shortage of professional quality personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. In addition, not touching your face, thorough hand washing and social distancing remain critical.
