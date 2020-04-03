La Crosse County Health Department recommends people wear cloth masks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Per President Trump’s COVID-19 press conference briefing Friday, it is recommended every person wear a mouth and nose covering when leaving their homes.

“The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask,” Trump said.

Per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website: “We now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms and that even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.

This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing, or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms. In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”

The La Crosse County Health Department in response posted the following to its Facebook page late Friday afternoon: