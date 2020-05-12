La Crosse County Health Department releases guidelines for moving during COVID-19

The La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging the public to take COVID-19 related precautions as pedestrian traffic increases due to student move-outs.
With spring semester at area colleges coming to an end, leases expiring and new tenants moving in, there is expected to be more people on the sidewalks and streets for the next several weeks, making social distancing more difficult to maintain.
“Moving can bring several thousand people into the community to assist their students with the moving process,” says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “This influx of people from outside our county can increase the risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID19.”
Individuals participating in a move — which is considered essential travel under the safer-at-home order — are asked to follow these guidelines:
- Stock up on needed supplies ahead of time to avoid making extra stops for boxes, packing and cleaning supplies.
- Wear a fabric face covering when you have contact with anyone outside your household or as you conduct essential trips at businesses or restaurants.
- Practice physical distancing as much as possible to avoid close contact with those outside your household.
- Continue to clean hands regularly. Wash hands with soap and water or use a hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your face.
- Limit the number of people you bring in to help you move to avoid bringing large numbers of people together.
- Talk with roommates and landlords to schedule move-out timing to avoid congregating with those outside your household.
Community members are asked to continue following COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a face covering in public, washing hands frequently and thoroughly, avoid touching your face, remain six feet from non-household members and limit travel to essential errands.
It is recommended that individuals considered at high risk for severe cases of COVID-19, including those over 60 or with preexisting health conditions, avoid leaving the home during busy moving days in their neighborhood.
