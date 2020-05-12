La Crosse County Health Department releases guidelines for moving during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The La Crosse County Health Department is encouraging the public to take COVID-19 related precautions as pedestrian traffic increases due to student move-outs.

With spring semester at area colleges coming to an end, leases expiring and new tenants moving in, there is expected to be more people on the sidewalks and streets for the next several weeks, making social distancing more difficult to maintain.

“Moving can bring several thousand people into the community to assist their students with the moving process,” says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department. “This influx of people from outside our county can increase the risk of transmission of the virus that causes COVID19.”

Individuals participating in a move — which is considered essential travel under the safer-at-home order — are asked to follow these guidelines: