La Crosse County Health Department reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, asks businesses to sign "Check the Spread" pledge

Return to school?

During the press conference, Rombalski addressed media and community questions regarding the resuming of schools in the fall and the potential local mandating of wearing masks in public.

Of the former, Rombalski says a Health Department liaison has been sitting in on the weekly meetings with school district officials and it is believed local schools will relay a decision on the format of education early next month. Rombalski said, "I do think we should be in school. I do think we should be prepared, though, for some mixture of virtual and in-person classes.

"Having individuals in a classroom is really important for some students," Rombalski, who serves on a school board and notes some youth have difficulty staying engaged or up to speed on subjects without in-class engagement. "I think having kids be in school is such a critical part of our community."

There needs to be "flex," however, Rombalski says, with plans in place should a student be diagnosed with the coronavirus and safety standards set in terms of capacity and sanitation. The safety of school sporting events will also need to be considered, with social distancing and travel facets of concern.