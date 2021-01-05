La Crosse County Health Department reports 60th COVID death, state nearing 5,000 fatalities

A 60th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage as of Tuesday afternoon.
The county has reported 19 deaths in the past month and three already in January.
The county also added 79 new confirmed cases of the virus with a 37.44% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 68.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 62.86 on Monday and 43 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 10,386, which grows to 10,896 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, seven were children to age 9, 16 were people ages 10-19, 19 were people in their 20s, seven were in their 30s, 10 were in their 40s, 10 were in their 50s, three were in their 60s and seven were in their 70s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates rose slightly Tuesday. The seven-day rate is at 35.18%, up from 34.62% on Monday and 27.24% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 31.61%, up from 30.43% on Monday and 28.62% a week ago.
Total positivity climbed to 18.48%, up from 18.06% a week ago.
State data
Another 3,403 cases were confirmed for a running total of 491,341 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,370,485, up 4,805 from Monday.
Hospitalizations rose by 216, with 21,796 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 95 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 4,979.
