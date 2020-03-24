La Crosse County Health Department reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 community spread

The La Crosse County Health Department early Tuesday evening announced the first two cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread.

During a press conference earlier in the day, La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski shared the count of local positive cases of COVID-19 had reached 10, with five new cases confirmed March 24.

Of those cases, two were determined post-conference to be categorized as community spread, meaning the individuals had no relevant travel history or contact with an infected person.

The first patient infected via community spread is a male in his upper 20s who first developed symptoms the week of March 9 and was tested for COVID-19 March 23 after his condition worsened. The second individual is a man in his upper 70s with a history of interstate travel but not to a location with known spread. He was also tested March 23. Both are currently experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and have not required hospitalization.

More details and community notices will be released when a comprehensive disease investigation is completed. Anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department.