La Crosse County Health Department reports first 2 cases of COVID-19 community spread

The La Crosse County Health Department early Tuesday evening announced the first two cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread.
During a press conference earlier in the day, La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski shared the count of local positive cases of COVID-19 had reached 10, with five new cases confirmed March 24.
Of those cases, two were determined post-conference to be categorized as community spread, meaning the individuals had no relevant travel history or contact with an infected person.
The first patient infected via community spread is a male in his upper 20s who first developed symptoms the week of March 9 and was tested for COVID-19 March 23 after his condition worsened. The second individual is a man in his upper 70s with a history of interstate travel but not to a location with known spread. He was also tested March 23. Both are currently experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and have not required hospitalization.
More details and community notices will be released when a comprehensive disease investigation is completed. Anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department.
"This report provides even more reason to take Governor Ever’s 'Safer at Home' order seriously," said Jen Rombalski, RN, MPH, Director of the La Crosse County Health Department. "We fully expect that we will see additional cases of the virus in the county but hope that our media outreach and guidance is helping to convince county residents to stay home to disrupt the spread of the virus."
Per Ever's mandate, Wisconsinites are to leave their residences only for imperative reasons, such as to purchase groceries and gas or to seek medical care. Employees considered essential, such as health care and public safety workers, are exempt.
The La Crosse County Health Department continues to stress the importance of social distancing, isolation, hand washing and sanitation. Anyone with even mild symptoms of cold or flu should stay in their homes. COVID-19 tests will continue to be reserved for those considered at high risk for severe symptoms of the virus, and individuals must call Gundersen or Mayo Clinic Health Systems in advance to be screened for test qualification.
For updates, visit the La Crosse County Health Department's website or Facebook page.
