La Crosse County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 but favors continuing safer-at-home

“I think we are not ready for a full opening of our county and the state,” Rombalski said. “I think we still have work to do and I think if we overturn the order and there is no order in place to secede it, it could be detrimental for our community.”

Rombalski said she appreciates the cooperation of local businesses and understands the economic hardship many are facing due to safer-at-home, but noted, “There will be multiple peaks of this virus and if we open to soon we risk not coming out of the peak we’re in, or entering another peak very quickly. If (the order is overturned) too soon and not safely, we risk lives.”

Rombalski also reminded the community that with college move-out starting next weekend, there will likely be more people on sidewalks and in stores. Those participating in moves should wear face coverings, consistently wash their hands and maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members as much as possible.