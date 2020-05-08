La Crosse County Health Department reports no new cases of COVID-19 but favors continuing safer-at-home

While the La Crosse County Health Department had no new COVID-19 cases to report Friday, local confirmed cases rose during the past two weeks versus the prior two-week period.
The La Crosse County total for lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 is currently at 33, while the state total is at 9,650. La Crosse County has had no deaths related to the virus, while Wisconsin has had 384 fatalities. In the second and third weeks of April, there were four local confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with the count for the last week of April and first week of May at seven.
Attributing to that rise could be the increase in testing, with 45 conducted per day on average in the first time period and 63 per day on average in the most recent two week period. Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, says the goal set at the state level is 209 tests conducted daily per 100,000 individuals.
Rombalski says after conversations with health-care partners, the La Crosse County Health Department plans to apply for a community drive-thru testing day hosted by the Wisconsin National Guard. A previous testing day held in Alma drew about 200 individuals. Those with symptoms, even mild, would likely be eligible for testing.
Rombalski during a Friday press conference addressed the Supreme Court review of the safer-at-home order, stating she believed overturning the mandate would be harmful.
“I think we are not ready for a full opening of our county and the state,” Rombalski said. “I think we still have work to do and I think if we overturn the order and there is no order in place to secede it, it could be detrimental for our community.”
Rombalski said she appreciates the cooperation of local businesses and understands the economic hardship many are facing due to safer-at-home, but noted, “There will be multiple peaks of this virus and if we open to soon we risk not coming out of the peak we’re in, or entering another peak very quickly. If (the order is overturned) too soon and not safely, we risk lives.”
Rombalski also reminded the community that with college move-out starting next weekend, there will likely be more people on sidewalks and in stores. Those participating in moves should wear face coverings, consistently wash their hands and maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members as much as possible.
The La Crosse County Health Department in addition warned of a telephone scam involving fake calls about COVID-19 tracing. Those who are unsure whether they are receiving a legitimate call are advised to hang up and call the La Crosse County Health Department directly at 608-785-9865 for verification. Scam complaints can be filed at https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
