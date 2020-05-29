La Crosse County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday, introduces COVID-19 Compass database

"It's really important for us to be able to share everything we have and be fully transparent," Rombalski said.

The featured categories are epidemiology, health care capacity and public health capacity. Risk levels, to be updated each Wednesday, are color coded, with green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).

Instructions for precautions, tailored to each category, are shown for activities including leisure travel outside the county, patronizing a restaurant or bar, and receiving services such as hair or nail treatments.

Specific risk level-dependent guidelines also are shown for businesses, schools, day care and care facilities. In addition, there will be an updated list of high-risk travel areas, broken down by international, national, and tri-county area destinations.

"Data is really important — data helps us make really important decisions," Rombalski said. "We want you to have the same information as we do."

Rombalski also announced during the press conference another free Wisconsin National Guard testing day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at a downtown La Crosse location yet to be determined. More details will be released closer to the event.