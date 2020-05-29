La Crosse County Health Department reports no new COVID-19 cases Friday, introduces COVID-19 Compass database

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in La Crosse County, and the results of all but seven of the tests administered at the Wisconsin National Guard testing day are in.
On the May 21 free testing event at the Onalaska OmniCenter, 300 people were tested — the La Crosse County Health Department had originally reported 304 tests — with 38 attributed to non-La Crosse County residents. Of those non-residents, none tested positive for COVID-19. Of the local residents, three have tested positive thus far, 252 tested negative, and results are pending on seven people.
"I don't think three out of 300 means we don't have community spread, but we are thankful we don't have a higher number," said Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, noting, "The case number does not say anything about how many contacts they have."
La Crosse County remains at 53 total lab-confirmed cases of the virus, with 47 considered recovered. There have been 511 negative tests in the county.
On the state level, Wisconsin has had 17,707 confirmed positive cases, up 733 from Thursday, and 233,588 negative, an increase of 12,869. Hospitalizations are at 2,499, and deaths have increased by 18 since May 28 for a total of 568.
During a press conference Friday, the La Crosse County Health Department introduced the Coulee COVID-19 Compass webpage, which uses a series of data dashboards to show risk level, safety recommendations and case counts.
"It's really important for us to be able to share everything we have and be fully transparent," Rombalski said.
The featured categories are epidemiology, health care capacity and public health capacity. Risk levels, to be updated each Wednesday, are color coded, with green (low risk), yellow (moderate risk), orange (high risk) and red (severe risk).
Instructions for precautions, tailored to each category, are shown for activities including leisure travel outside the county, patronizing a restaurant or bar, and receiving services such as hair or nail treatments.
Specific risk level-dependent guidelines also are shown for businesses, schools, day care and care facilities. In addition, there will be an updated list of high-risk travel areas, broken down by international, national, and tri-county area destinations.
"Data is really important — data helps us make really important decisions," Rombalski said. "We want you to have the same information as we do."
Rombalski also announced during the press conference another free Wisconsin National Guard testing day is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 8 at a downtown La Crosse location yet to be determined. More details will be released closer to the event.
"Access to care is an important issue for us to consider and we know there are individuals who may not have been able to get to the OmniCenter location, and we know there are individuals who don't have access to a car," Rombalski said. "We want to make sure we are catching everyone."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
