La Crosse County Health Department reports one new case of COVID-19, explains contact tracing

A woman in her early 30s is La Crosse County's newest confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29.

The La Crosse County Health Department shared during its Wednesday press conference that 26 of the 29 local cases are considered recovered, and no individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has had 1,529 total negative tests.

The Health Department is investigating the newest patient's contraction of the virus, and touched on the process of contact tracing during the conference.

Bryany Weigel, public health nurse and member of the Health Department's COVID-19 investigation team, said the process begins immediately after public health officials are notified of a positive case of the virus in their county.

A member of the investigation team, which includes health educators and nurses, then calls the individual, who may or may not have yet been informed of their results by the clinic at which they were tested.

"This is a cold call, frankly to start with," says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, noting the investigation team is tasked with "quickly developing a relationship through trust, and helping them understand who we are, why we're calling and what we need from them."