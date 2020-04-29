La Crosse County Health Department reports one new case of COVID-19, explains contact tracing

A woman in her early 30s is La Crosse County's newest confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29.
The La Crosse County Health Department shared during its Wednesday press conference that 26 of the 29 local cases are considered recovered, and no individuals are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has had 1,529 total negative tests.
The Health Department is investigating the newest patient's contraction of the virus, and touched on the process of contact tracing during the conference.
Bryany Weigel, public health nurse and member of the Health Department's COVID-19 investigation team, said the process begins immediately after public health officials are notified of a positive case of the virus in their county.
A member of the investigation team, which includes health educators and nurses, then calls the individual, who may or may not have yet been informed of their results by the clinic at which they were tested.
"This is a cold call, frankly to start with," says Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, noting the investigation team is tasked with "quickly developing a relationship through trust, and helping them understand who we are, why we're calling and what we need from them."
During the initial call, the patient is asked about their recent whereabouts and interactions, with close contacts defined as people the infected individual was in contact with for a minute or more, without face coverings, within a six-foot radius. The close contacts are then individually notified and asked to quarantine for 14 days.
The infected individual is also placed under a two-week quarantine, and periodically enters their symptoms into an electronic database. An investigation team member checks in regularly to discuss symptom management, answer questions and provide quarantine guidance. Members of the infected person's household must also stay on lockdown during the 14-day period.
"Contact tracing is a time-intensive process, but is critical in slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Weigel, who expressed thanks for the cooperation of the 29 community members who have tested positive thus far.
Rombalski during the press conference addressed concerns about the recent safer-at-home protest in Madison, noting the Health Department heard "anecdotally" about local individuals who attended. However, no La Crosse County cases are yet attributed to the protest, which was held April 24.
Rombalski also gave her thoughts on another controversial topic, the Tuesday appearance, sans face covering, of Vice President Mike Pence at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Pence visited with staff and toured the hospital's testing and treatment facilities without wearing a mask despite Mayo Clinic's requirement that all patients, visitors and staff do so.
Pence responded to criticism of the decision by noting he is frequently tested for COVID-19 and is not positive for the virus.
Rombalski noted that tests can have falsely negative results, and that individuals may carry the virus and be asymptomatic.
"He is significant leader in our nation, and we should lead by example," Rombalski said. "We ask all residents to wear masks being in a facility like he was in. I would say to any leader, and our residents, that the responsible thing to do is to wear a face covering when out and about."
At the end of the press conference, Rombalski responded to questions about large-scale event cancellations occurring months in advance.
The Health Department has not recommended cancellations that far ahead, she says, but notes and it can be difficult to notify crowds of a cancellation on short notice and there are expected to be "multiple peaks of the virus."
"We know that this will continue to be a risk," Rombalski said.
Tracker: See COVID-19 confirmed cases by state
Coronavirus spreads across the United States
Coronavirus spreads around the world
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Social distancing in 4 easy steps
Step by step: Make your own face mask
Remote work: Your ultimate guide for managers and employees
24 best tools and apps for remote working
What to watch next? Here's your ultimate Netflix binge selector
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.