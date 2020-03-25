La Crosse County Health Department reports total cases now at 12

The La Crosse County Health Department has announced the first two cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread, and on Wednesday revealed the number of total positive cases had increased to 12, with two females receiving positive results March 25.

The two cases of community spread, meaning the individuals had no relevant travel history or contact with an infected person, are attributed to two men who tested positive March 24.

The first patient infected via community spread is a male in his late 20s who first developed symptoms the week of March 9 and was tested for COVID-19 March 23 after his condition worsened. The second individual is a man in his late 70s with a history of interstate travel but not to a location with known spread. He was also tested March 23. Both are currently experiencing mild to moderate symptoms and have not required hospitalization.

More details and community notices will be released when a comprehensive disease investigation is completed. Anyone identified as potentially at risk will be contacted by the health department.

The two cases confirmed Wednesday involve women in their early 20s to early 30s with mild to moderate symptoms, and both are in isolation in their homes.