La Crosse County Health Department to become vaccine site, teachers eligible for doses starting March 1

Governors and lieutenant governors from Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Minnesota and Ohio are encouraging residents to make a plan for how they can get the coronavirus vaccine once they become eligible.

The La Crosse County Health Department will soon become the area's fourth vaccine site, with doses scheduled to arrive next week.

Currently, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and, as of earlier this week, Weber Health Logistics are administering doses to remaining 1A individuals and working through the first set of 1B persons, including those over 65, with priority to those over 75 with comorbidities.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 13,718 La Crosse County residents had received the vaccine.

Around 20,000 La Crosse County residents fall under the 65 and older category, according to Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, so "it will take a while to work through this group."

"We acknowledge that waiting is really difficult for many," Rombalski said. "At risk populations that are receiving the vaccine first really are decided by the state...All of our vaccinator partners really need to follow those guidelines."

