La Crosse County Health Department to become vaccine site, teachers eligible for doses starting March 1

The La Crosse County Health Department will soon become the area's fourth vaccine site, with doses scheduled to arrive next week.
Currently, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System and, as of earlier this week, Weber Health Logistics are administering doses to remaining 1A individuals and working through the first set of 1B persons, including those over 65, with priority to those over 75 with comorbidities.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, 13,718 La Crosse County residents had received the vaccine.
Around 20,000 La Crosse County residents fall under the 65 and older category, according to Jen Rombalski, director of the La Crosse County Health Department, so "it will take a while to work through this group."
"We acknowledge that waiting is really difficult for many," Rombalski said. "At risk populations that are receiving the vaccine first really are decided by the state...All of our vaccinator partners really need to follow those guidelines."
The Health Department is currently working with area public and private schools to arrange for vaccinations of teachers starting March 1, Rombalski said. Others who will qualify for vaccination as of that date include child care providers, people in Medicaid long term care programs, 911 dispatchers, utility workers, public transit workers, grocery store employees, non-frontline public health workers, group home members, and staff and residents in congregate settings, including prisons, jails and shelters.
Patients at Gundersen or Mayo will be contacted through their online patient portal or by letter when they are eligible to schedule an appointment for vaccination.
Residents without a healthcare provider can fill out the COVID-19 Vaccine Screening and Interest Form at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210124015690139 or call 608-785-6240. After completing the form, those eligible for the current phase of vaccination, as determined by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) and the WI Department of Health Services, will be referred to a vaccinator for scheduling. This process may take up to one week.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents the speed of the vaccine rollout is dependent on dose availability from the state and federal government.
"We ask the community for patience as vaccine delivery is coordinated to the most at-risk people in our community. The process takes time," the Health Department said. "Masking, physical distancing and hand washing continue to be the most effective and proven ways to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These behaviors should continue even before and after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine."
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit https://www.gundersenhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/, https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/covid-19-vaccine, or https://www.lacrossecounty.org/covid19.
Jim Falls, Wis.
La Crescent, MInn.
Working at the Tomah VA serving our Veterans during this pandemic!
In My Family We all Wear Our Masks Cindy And Baby V
mask made by fellow West Salem High School chemistry teacher
La Crosse punk
Lace for a lady
Caring for the community
A mask with bling
Dinner guests
A Friendly smile
October 6: GIrls WIAA Division 2 sectional golf
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
September 22: Aquinas vs Onalaska
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
September 17: Westby vs Aquinas
Holmen school lunches
Noodles & Company
September 10: Dover-Eyota vs. La Crescent-Hokah
Onalaska Football
College during COVID
College during COVID
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Vice President Pence at Dairyland
Scooping up smiles
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.