La Crosse County Health Department to end contact tracing for individual COVID cases

The La Crosse County Health Department no longer will conduct contact tracing for individual cases of COVID-19.

Resources previously allocated towards making calls to community members will now be directed to assist with outbreak prevention, testing and vaccination efforts.

The shift in priorities, the La Crosse County Health Department says, follows updated guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and a joint statement from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. These entities are encouraging local health departments to focus on tasks that are most effective at preventing severe COVID-19 disease at this stage of the pandemic.

“The effectiveness of contact tracing has been greatly reduced by the rapid incubation and transmission rate of the most recent COVID-19 variant,” said LCHD director Audra Martine. “At the same time, the widespread availability of vaccines and at-home tests, plus improved treatment options have given providers a greater set of tools to combat COVID-19. We should continue doing the mitigation strategies that have shown value of monitoring for symptoms, isolating when ill, quarantining when exposed, and when risk is high, wearing a good quality mask.”

Per the CDC's COVID-19 County Check tool, La Crosse County was rated as having high case activity as of Wednesday afternoon, meaning masks should be worn in indoor public settings.

Community members with questions related to COVID-19 can still reach health department staff at 608-785-9872.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

