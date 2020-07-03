La Crosse County Health Department updating COVID-19 numbers Monday, cautions against July 4 gatherings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse County Health Department announced Friday afternoon it would not be announcing a daily COVID-19 case count due to the Fourth of July holiday, but will provide an update on cases from the three-day weekend during Monday's press conference.

La Crosse County had 482 lab-confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.

Statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a 579 new cases of the coronavirus Friday for a running total of 30,317. Negative tests now total 573,553. There have been 3,555 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and 796 deaths.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges wearing fabric face masks in public, practicing physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary excursions.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Congregating for the Fourth of July weekend is not advised, and those who choose to go against recommendations are asked to do so only in an outdoor setting, to wear a face covering, and to stay six feet from non-household members.