La Crosse County Health Department updating COVID-19 numbers Monday, cautions against July 4 gatherings

The La Crosse County Health Department announced Friday afternoon it would not be announcing a daily COVID-19 case count due to the Fourth of July holiday, but will provide an update on cases from the three-day weekend during Monday's press conference.
La Crosse County had 482 lab-confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday.
Statewide, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a 579 new cases of the coronavirus Friday for a running total of 30,317. Negative tests now total 573,553. There have been 3,555 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and 796 deaths.
The La Crosse County Health Department urges wearing fabric face masks in public, practicing physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary excursions.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Congregating for the Fourth of July weekend is not advised, and those who choose to go against recommendations are asked to do so only in an outdoor setting, to wear a face covering, and to stay six feet from non-household members.
6 new cases in Monroe County
Monroe County reported six new COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the county’s total to 79.
The county reports 25 active cases, 53 recoveries and one death.
One of the new cases was detected at the free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday at the Tomah Armory.
The new cases involve a man and woman in their 20s; a woman in her 40s; a woman in her 50s and two women in their 60s.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
