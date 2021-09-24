UPDATE: La Crosse County Health urges event cancellation, masking indoors and out

The La Crosse County Health Department is alerting community members the county is experiencing a very high COVID-19 transmission rates and is advising the cancellation of large gatherings.

“If you are out in the community, you are likely going to be exposed to COVID-19. We are seeing cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. Outbreaks are being seen from both indoor and outdoor settings,” says Audra Martine, La Crosse County Health Department director.

The Health Department is "encouraging" cancellation of events or the implementation of prevention practices if individuals are not already doing so. Precautions including masking indoors and outdoors when with non-household members, physical distancing, hand washing and sanitation, and, for those eligible, vaccination.

Community members are also advised to stay home if experiencing any viral symptoms and to get tested for COVID-19.

“Public health and health care entities encourage vaccination as part of layered protection,” said Martine. “59% of La Crosse County residents are fully vaccinated. Increasing our vaccination rate means more people are protected from virus infections. We’re here to help the public understand how to be best protected from COVID-19.

The Tribune reached out to Oktoberfest officials to see if there were any plans to cancel and was not given a statement, but rather directed to the event's COVID-19 webpage. The page reads in part:

"We look forward to safely celebrating our 60th Oktoberfest with you. Please help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you feel sick, have tested positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19, please stay home.

"Festgoers should fest with everyone’s health and safety in mind, both on the parade route and on the festgrounds. We encourage spacing between groups on the parade route. Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the grounds. We encourage social distancing indoors and outdoors during our 60th Fest. For our indoor events, we recommend the use of a mask unless eating or drinking."

