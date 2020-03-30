La Crosse County Health Department's Jen Rombalski shows leadership during COVID-19 pandemic

Right now on a two-day operational period, meaning plans are drafted for a 48-hour period, Rombalski every morning consults with incident command team members in person or virtually and touches base with operations management, liaisons and health and safety officers. Every other day, she checks in with logistics and finance.

“Jen is doing a fantastic job,” says Carol Drury, environmental health and lab manager for the La Crosse County Health Department. “She has to stay on task for the response to what is going on with this disease. She has multiple communications going on at all times. But also, there are still daily operational tasks of the Health Department that she has to manage, and she is juggling all of the balls with the support of her Incident Command team and her Leadership Team at the Health Department.”

During daily joint operations center meetings, Rombalski connects with members of the local police and fire departments, as well as leaders from Gundersen and Mayo Clinic Health Systems, to coordinate needs and maximize reach.

Post meeting, Rombalski is briefed on current data and prepares for the daily COVID-19 press conference, broadcast via Facebook to the public at 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The conference is followed by a situational report briefing meeting and preparation for the next day.