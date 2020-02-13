La Crosse County Historical Society museum finds new home on Main Street

The La Crosse County Historical Society museum officially moved out of its Riverside location Thursday morning, but it won't be without a home for long.

The group plans to move its local history museum to a storefront at 506 Main St., with a goal opening June 1, pending a permit approval from the city.

"I envision the Main Street museum as an opportunity to showcase what we are capable of," said Peggy Derrick, the historical society's executive director.

It was announced in November that the Riverside Museum would be closing at its current space after 30 years of operations. The historical society had been in a long-term agreement with the city to remain in the space rent-free, but officials said they were looking at new opportunities for the building, a former fish hatchery.

The new downtown space, once a variety of different retail stores, has an open plan concept with "great lighting and great public presence," and the historical society hopes that will help them gain a more localized audience, Derrick said, adding that most of the people who visited the Riverside location were tourists from out of town.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}