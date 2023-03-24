The La Crosse County Historical Society is gearing up for its busiest season in the last 5 years. The demand for learning about La Crosse's rich history is growing, and the organization is excited to share it with the community and visitors.

Guides and docents are taught about the region's history and culture and trained to offer professional tours on buses and at the Historic Hixon House Museum. The program includes special presentations by local historians and exclusive access to a library of resources.

Guides serve as community ambassadors and have a unique role in presenting balanced, thoughtful information respectfully and openly. Applications are due March 31.

If interested, contact Margaret Lichter, Interpretation Coordinator at LCHS, at 608-782-1980 or margaret@lchshistory.org or apply online at www.lchshistory.org/guide-u-application.