La Crosse County issues state of emergency due to coronavirus

The state of emergency would also help all county committees and boards make adaptations to meetings, and lift them of the requirement to meet in person.

But to vote on the emergency declaration, the 30-some board members did have to meet in-person like usual, and members of the public and the media were also allowed in, abandoning the state and national requirement of no more than 10 people at a single gathering.

"We are doing a little bit of flying the plane while taking on passengers," Johnson said of the unique situation.

County staff situated seating in the boardroom to embrace the social distancing space of six feet. But it will likely be the last in-person meeting for some time, thanks to the state of emergency.

"Every time we've talked about it, we think it's important that we meet in person," Johnson said, saying things like public engagement and closed sessions become complicated with livestreamed, remote meetings.

"However, this is an emergency, so we will be modifying," she added. "Our intent is to continue to be in compliance with open meetings law. Yes, we have to make it accessible to the public ... We have those mechanisms, we just have intentionally not used those mechanisms."