A 43-year-old inmate at the La Crosse County Jail suffered a medical emergency at 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jail staff performed CPR until first responders arrived and transported him to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, where he is in critical condition.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is withholding the man's name until family can be notified.
