La Crosse County Jail reports death of inmate

An incarcerated man who attempted suicide last week has succumbed to his injuries.

On the morning of Aug. 14, correctional officers at the La Crosse County Jail found an inmate who had had tried to commit suicide and was unresponsive, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's office.

A nurse on staff immediately began life saving measures on the man, identified as John Koskovich, 31, of Mindoro, and he was transported to a La Crosse hospital for advanced care. On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office reported that Koskovich had died.

An investigation is being conducted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, the Monroe County Sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. 

