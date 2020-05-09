La Crosse County lab confirmed COVID-19 cases still at 33, Wisconsin total at 9,939

The La Crosse County Health Department had no new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to report Saturday, with the total holding at 33.
Currently, 27 of those cases are considered recovered, with no virus-related hospitalizations or deaths. Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 68 more negative tests in the county since yesterday, for a total of 2,707.
On a state level, there are now 9,939 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 101,935 negative. There have been 1,806 hospitalizations due to the virus and 398 deaths.
Community members are advised that community spread exists, and people can carry the virus and remain asymptomatic. Hand washing, social distancing and wearing a face covering in public spaces continue to be crucial in flattening the coronavirus curve.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
