Years of construction at the La Crosse County Landfill came to an end in 2018, but with the current site coming closer to capacity, more construction is on the horizon, director Jadd Stilwell said Friday at the solid waste annual meeting.
The remodeling of the facility’s entrance and office were concluded in 2018 and a cell was open and another one closed last year.
With the construction of the final cell on the 51.6-acre site last year, the landfill as it is has about 15 years’ worth of space remaining.
While that may seem like plenty of time, Stilwell hopes to get a jump on planning to ensure a minimal amount of borrowing for the likely expansion, which will add another 15 years to the facility.
“Without knowing where the landfill is moving to, we’re throwing darts with blindfolds on,” Stilwell said.
He has moved forward with the 3- to 5-year process, beginning with notifying the Federal Aviation Administration and asking the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to begin the site inspection. The next steps are a feasibility report, which gets into the nuts and bolts.
“It will really get into whether that’s the best fit for us,” Stilwell said.
The expansion will likely be near the entrance to the current landfill.
“Ideally, the best place for any county or any municipality is building where you already have a landfill. Instead of going out and targeting additional green space for a landfill, you build where one already is,” Stilwell said.
Knowing the construction is coming will allow the facility, which operates using an enterprise fund – meaning no taxpayer dollars go toward operation costs, despite it being a La Crosse County facility – to put aside money in its cash reserves to avoid borrowing money for the upgrade.
“To avoid borrowing, we need to look at how we can build our reserves and how we can increase our cash available,” Stilwell said.
The La Crosse County Solid Waste Policy Board has been discussing the problem for years and settled on incremental rate increases during the next few years, as well as increasing efficiency.
“We’re just always looking at little things we can do to reduce costs and also be able to pass that on to our stakeholders,” Stilwell said.
They recently automated the scale system and plan to install a remote identification system to allow trucks to be checked in automatically.
They’re also looking at ways to divert as much trash as possible from the landfill, recycling, reusing it or sending it to the Xcel plan on French Island to be burned for energy.
The overall waste diversion rate decreased slightly to 32.16% from 32.98% in 2017 and 108,000 tons of waste was landfilled.
However, more than 3,000 tons of shingles and another 1,000 tons of concrete and blacktop were diverted and the Household Hazardous Materials program achieved a 70% diversion rate.
“Seventy percent is an awesome number, but I think we can even do better," said Scott Syzmanski, the new leader of that program.
Nearly 8,000 individuals and 280 businesses took advantage of the Household Hazardous Materials site and 1,200 people took part in off-site collection events.
While the world economy and the trade war with China has made finding a market to recycle certain plastics more difficult, the county was able to find ways to keep mattresses and agricultural bags out of the landfill, according to sustainability coordinator Nick Nichols.
The landfill diverted 61 tons of mattresses – about 5,000 – from the landfill, and Revolution Plastics’ rural bins for ag bags has saved a lot of labor, he said. However, the future of Revolution Plastics’ program is uncertain due to the changing market.
