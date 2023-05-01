La Crosse County staff and hauling companies have been working around the clock to assist with clean-up operations from last week’s BNSF Railway train derailment in Crawford County.

County landfill staff are working to process an estimated 2.5 million pounds of debris from last week’s BNSF train derailment in Crawford County.

At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, a BNSF Railway freight train derailed near De Soto, about 30 miles south of La Crosse, sending multiple containers plunging into the Mississippi River. Two locomotives and 10 train cars derailed from the tracks prompting a response from more than 20 federal, state and local agencies.

Derailed train cars were carrying paint, oxygen canisters and lithium-ion batteries. Crawford County Emergency Management Services said there is no threat to public safety and all hazardous materials have been contained.

BNSF asked La Crosse County for support as it was the nearest county with the capacity and capability to manage the operation. BNSF is expected to cover the cost of the clean-up operation.

La Crosse County officials launched an emergency process and opened the landfill at 6 p.m. Saturday with additional staff to begin processing waste from the site.

“Our goal was to minimize the environmental impacts to the region from this debris remaining in the water and to facilitate Highway 35 being reopened," La Crosse County Solid Waste operations coordinator Jackie Davis said in a county press release.

County officials worked with 12 local hauling companies to bring materials from the site near De Soto.

A hazmat team had already worked to remove paint and lithium batteries that the train was transporting. But the nonhazardous contents of the transport containers, holding food products and other merchandise, still needed to be safely managed, sorted and disposed of.

At the La Crosse County Landfill, emergency lighting was put in place along with equipment to recycle and dispose of materials from the train transport containers.

Five county staff plus eight contracted staff from St. Joseph’s Construction were brought in to keep the process moving forward. The landfill worked all day and night over the weekend, with emergency operations scheduled to run until 4:30 p.m. Monday.

“This was a truly collaborative effort, and we want to thank everyone who quickly got together to get the operation up and running,” Davis said.

Highway 35 remains closed to regular traffic from Genoa to Ferryville. Crawford County Emergency Management Services said they hope to reopen the highway by Wednesday.