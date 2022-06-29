La Crosse County launches $2 million housing program

La Crosse County is expanding a successful program that pays grants to homeowners and developers to tear down deteriorating housing and build new housing in its place.

Launched in 2016, the Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition & Demolition Grant Program has turned $1.3 million in grant funding into over $30 million of new tax base and 263 housing units. Originally, the program was only available in certain La Crosse neighborhoods. It is now being expanded countywide with $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act Funding.

“This has been an incredibly successful program that has revitalized the neighborhoods we focused on in La Crosse, turning blighted housing into family homes,” said Brian Fukuda, La Crosse County community development manager. “We are excited to now be able to offer the program in neighborhoods across La Crosse County.”

The program pays grants of up to $50,000 for a single house or up to $100,000 for multi-unit projects. In collaboration with the city of La Crosse, the program had been focused on the Powell-Poage-Hamilton, Washburn and Lower Northside and Depot neighborhoods. Positive ripple effects have been seen in each of those neighborhoods. The success of the program encouraged the La Crosse County Board to approve expanding it to all parts of the county last month.

“This is a program that helps families access good housing, revitalizes neighborhoods, and grows the tax base,” said La Crosse County Chair Monica Kruse. “I don’t think we could get a better bang for our buck than that.”

Kruse encouraged potential applicants to get in touch with the county to get any questions they have answered or for assistance with the application process.

“We are looking forward to putting this new funding to work across La Crosse County as soon as we can,” she added.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Neighborhood Revitalization Acquisition & Demolition Grant program should review the program guidelines and application form on the county website — lacrossecounty.org/community-development/housing-assistance — or contact Fukuda at bfukuda@lacrossecounty.org or 608-785-5792.

