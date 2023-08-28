Child care providers in La Crosse County have the opportunity to apply for funding from a $500,000 grant program.

The county grant program aims to increase the availability and quality of child care for families across La Crosse County. Grants of up to $25,000 will be available through the program, which is funded through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

Applications open at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, and close at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. Grants will be awarded for projects that allow child care providers in La Crosse County to increase capacity and improve their business model. This could include funding to cover the purchase of learning materials, outdoor equipment and landscaping, fencing, computer hardware, office equipment, business software, food preparation and storage materials, one year of liability insurance or training expenses.

Applications for assistance starting new child care businesses in La Crosse County are welcome. If the total dollar amount of applications exceeds the $500,000 grant pool, applicants from outside the city of La Crosse will receive preference, as rural areas of the county currently have fewer child care options.

A drop-in clinic on the grant program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 in Room 1107 of the La Crosse County Administrative Center, 212 N. Sixth St., La Crosse. Participants can drop in at any time during those hours to get questions on the program answered.

Questions can also be sent to Sam Bachmeier, Community Development specialist, at sbachmeier@lacrossecounty.org, or Charlotte Peters, Community Development Extension educator, at ckpeters2@wisc.edu. The La Crosse County Economic Development Fund Board will have final approval over the grants and awardees are expected to be notified Oct. 6.