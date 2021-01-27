La Crosse County Libraries offering new digital services, hotspot devices for checkout

The La Crosse County Library system is offering new electronic media resources and borrowable hotspots to patrons as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make access to materials and the internet challenging for many.
While La Crosse County Library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska, and West Salem are currently open to the public for browsing, checking out items, computer use and reference services, some patrons may prefer to stay home as a COVID-19 precaution, and new digital offerings from Hoopla, Transparent Language Online and Creativebug are available to everyone with a library card to enjoy remotely.
The Hoopla digital media lending service offers over 950,000 titles, including audiobooks, eBooks, music, comics, movies, and television shows. Creativebug is a JOANN Fabric resource which offers easy-to-follow video instructions on projects and topics including art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food and home, jewelry, holiday and parties, and classes for kids.
Transparent Language provides educational opportunities to supplement community and school world language programs with elementary through adult lessons which focus on listening, speaking, reading and writing skills. Cultural languages available include Hmong, Irish, and Norwegian. English as a Second Language (ESL) lessons and a module for learning about how to become a United States Citizen are also offered.
All the new resources are available at lacrossecountylibrary.org. Library cards for adults and minors may be obtained in person with proof of current address at any of the five La Crosse County Library locations, or patrons may self-register for an E-Library Card by on the website.
La Crosse County Libraries are also lending out Hotspot tablets with Sprint service. These devices can be checked out for up to three weeks at a time and can be used directly or connected to a personal computer or device to obtain internet access.
Outside material returns are open at all library locations and items are “quarantined” for 48 hours for sanitation purposes before being placed back for check out.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.