La Crosse County Libraries offering new digital services, hotspot devices for checkout

The La Crosse County Library system is offering new electronic media resources and borrowable hotspots to patrons as the coronavirus pandemic continues to make access to materials and the internet challenging for many.

While La Crosse County Library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska, and West Salem are currently open to the public for browsing, checking out items, computer use and reference services, some patrons may prefer to stay home as a COVID-19 precaution, and new digital offerings from Hoopla, Transparent Language Online and Creativebug are available to everyone with a library card to enjoy remotely.

The Hoopla digital media lending service offers over 950,000 titles, including audiobooks, eBooks, music, comics, movies, and television shows. Creativebug is a JOANN Fabric resource which offers easy-to-follow video instructions on projects and topics including art and design, sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, food and home, jewelry, holiday and parties, and classes for kids.