La Crosse County Library branches celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month

While La Crosse County Library locations shuttered their doors for a time during COVID-19, branches have reopened and those itching for quarantine reading material are stocking up.
With the American Library Association designating September Library Card Sign-up Month, La Crosse County Library branches in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem are encouraging students, kids and adults to stop in or register online at lacrossecountylibrary.org for a library card, as well as offering promotions throughout the month.
Through Sept. 30, patrons with overdue material fees incurred prior to March 2020 can drop by their respective library location to have their fines waived and library cards re-activated. Those with lost book charges or other library fees are asked to speak with a library director.
Also lasting the duration of September is the Blind Book Bundles Adult Reading Event, in which patrons can borrow a pre-chosen staff-selected book and a newly released publication. For every bundled checked out, patrons 18 or older will be entered in a drawing for a $25 Target gift card, with one winner chosen randomly at each of the five locations on Oct. 1.
Adults can also participate in the Art in the Library virtual program, with local oil pastel artist Ashton Hall leading a tutorial via an online link or DVD. Art kits will be available for pick up at library locations through the end of the month.
From Sept. 14 to 18, patrons can access the Libby app to read the E-book version of "Book of the Little Axe” by Lauren Francis-Sharma, a novel touching on the history of Native and African peoples during the era of American exploration and expansion. Readers can join the E-book club conversation at #LTBookPick.
Youth age 2 to 8 and their parent or guardian are invited to take part in the Story Time in the Stacks program, where aisles will be stocked with books, activities, displays and goodie bags in themes set to rotate every two weeks.
For more information on La Crosse County Library programming, hours at a specific branch, or reference librarian assistance, call 608-781-9568 or visit lacrossecountylibrary.org.
