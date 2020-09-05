La Crosse County Library branches celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While La Crosse County Library locations shuttered their doors for a time during COVID-19, branches have reopened and those itching for quarantine reading material are stocking up.

With the American Library Association designating September Library Card Sign-up Month, La Crosse County Library branches in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem are encouraging students, kids and adults to stop in or register online at lacrossecountylibrary.org for a library card, as well as offering promotions throughout the month.

Through Sept. 30, patrons with overdue material fees incurred prior to March 2020 can drop by their respective library location to have their fines waived and library cards re-activated. Those with lost book charges or other library fees are asked to speak with a library director.

Also lasting the duration of September is the Blind Book Bundles Adult Reading Event, in which patrons can borrow a pre-chosen staff-selected book and a newly released publication. For every bundled checked out, patrons 18 or older will be entered in a drawing for a $25 Target gift card, with one winner chosen randomly at each of the five locations on Oct. 1.