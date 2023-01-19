La Crosse County Library partners with USGS for program series

La Crosse County Library has partnered with U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) staff to create a three-month series of ecological programs. Held at the Campbell library on French Island.

These programs will cover a topic of interest specific to the Coulee Region.

The first program, “River Health & Invasive Carp on January 24,” will be presented by USGS wildlife biologist Randy Hines. He will discuss how scientists are monitoring the health of the Upper Mississippi River by studying native and invasive animals and plants, as well as water and sediment quality.

The February 21 program, presented by USGS research biologist Stephen Spears, is about reptiles. Attendees will have a chance to meet a live snake and turtle. All ages are welcome.

For the March 21 program, USGS research ecologist Becky Kreiling and her husband Mike will share ideas of great places to see and hike in the Driftless Area during any season, state parks to visit within a day's drive, and their favorite national parks in the country. This program is great for those looking for an outdoor adventure near or far.

No registration is required to attend any of these programs, which are free to the public.

Scheduled programs:

Tuesday, January 24, at 4 p.m. “River Health and Invasive Carp”

Tuesday, February 21, at 4:30 p.m. “Reptiles: Fascinating & Misunderstood Creatures”

Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. “State & National Parks (& Our Favorite Driftless Area Places)”

Location: FJ Robers Library, 2548 Lakeshore Dr, La Crosse