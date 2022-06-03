La Crosse County Library Summer Library Program kicks off June 6

La Crosse County Library, with locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem, is bringing back a full slate of performers and experiences to support youth as they forge their own path and get creative this summer.

It’s all part of the 2022 Summer Library Program, "Read Beyond the Beaten Path," that kicks off June 6. From Story Times to Teen Time, summer activities are designed to empower and inspire young readers as they set their own goals and explore their world through books and fun activities.

During the week of June 6-11, children up to fifth grade who register for the summer reading program will receive a free gift bag (while supplies last)! Those entering grades 6 through 12 can participate in a Teen Reading Raffle for a chance to win one of five prize packs.

The kick-off outdoor family event, Fire and Ice! with Mad Science of Milwaukee, will take place at all five library locations June 8-9. This spectacular show thrills audiences with the natural wonders of science. Outdoor family events, ranging from disc throwing to yoga, are scheduled for most Wednesdays in June and July.

For more information about the variety of programs planned for this summer, visit lacrossecounty.org.

