La Crosse County Library system plans phased reopening
The La Crosse County Library will reopen locations in Campbell, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem with COVID-19 safety protocols in place and services limited.

Hand sanitizer and face coverings are requested to be used, with coverings available if patrons do not have their own.

Following the La Crosse County Health Department, the library system has adopted the Coulee COVID-19 Alert Compass and attaches levels of service to level of alert. The compass will be posted on doors, social media and website, www.lacrossecountylibrary.org

"Contactless" pick-up services are available for items and outside book drops are open 24/7. Overdue charges will remain suspended, but the Library system encourages patrons to return items as able.

The library system continues to provide online catalog requests and virtual program, as well as phone services, outdoor Wi-Fi access and summer programming. More information can be found at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org

