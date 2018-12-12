La Crosse County voters have twice approved a special sales tax to increase funds available for road projects, with a higher percentage approving it the second time around. Some people have the wrong idea about what that means.
La Crosse County PRAT referendum results
|Municipality
|% for PRAT
|Rockland
|71.1%
|La Crosse
|70.6%
|Shelby
|68.7%
|Holmen
|68.5%
|Burns
|68.1%
|Greenfield
|67.6%
|Medary
|67.6%
|Holland
|67.4%
|Onalaska (city)
|67.3%
|Washington
|67%
|Bangor (village)
|66.2%
|Campbell
|66.1%
|Onalaska (town)
|65.9%
|West Salem
|64.3%
|Bangor (town)
|63.1%
|Barre
|62.6%
|Farmington
|60.5%
|Hamilton
|58.1%
“People think that because they voted on it, it’s going to happen next week,” said board member Sharon Hampson during a discussion of a potential premier resort area tax at Wednesday morning’s meeting of the La Crosse County Board’s Executive Committee.
It is not happening next week, but there will likely be a push to make it happen next year.
In the November general election, which had a turnout of 85 percent of the county’s registered voters, more than 68.2 percent of the people who voted on the county’s advisory referendum question on the premier resort area tax favored it. When voters were asked about it in April 2017, about 55 percent backed the tax.
The premier resort area tax referendum passed in all of the county’s municipalities, with 70.6 percent of voters in the city of La Crosse favoring it. That was just behind Rockland’s high of 71.1 percent support. All municipalities had more than 60 percent support except for the town of Hamilton, where 58 percent supported it.
On advisory referendums in November involving two other methods of raising more money for road work, voters expressed strong opposition. Just over 68 percent voted against a proposed “wheel tax” and even more — almost 74 percent — opposed financing road work by increasing property taxes.
But it takes more than voter support to enact the premier resort area tax, which would involve charging a 0.5 percent sales tax at businesses designated as tourism related. It takes both houses of the Legislature passing identical bills and the governor signing that bill into law.
After the 2017 vote, state Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska, and state Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, both introduced the necessary bills, but they never even got a public hearing in committee in the respective Republican-controlled branches of the Legislature.
November’s vote “clearly demonstrated the will of the public. Whether the Legislature is willing to listen to this more than they did the previous vote is beyond my ability to predict,” County Administrator Steve O’Malley said. “A lot of it’s going to depend on our legislators as far as producing the bill.”
November’s election did not change the party in control of the Legislature. The victory of Tony Evers over Scott Walker put a Democrat in the governor’s seat, but that doesn’t mean an automatic rubber stamp for the county’s premier resort area tax.
Doyle, who also sits on the county board, said he plans to introduce a bill next spring “so that things can settled down first with the new administration.”
That’s a strategy county officials understand. “This is probably not Question No. 1 with the dynamics in Madison right now,” O’Malley said.
Doyle, Shilling and state Rep. Jill Billings, D-La Crosse, are expected to attend the county board’s policy and planning meeting in February, and things will likely become clearer for county officials at that point.
If the Legislature does pass a bill and the governor signs it, voters will be asked to vote one final time on the premier resort area tax in a binding referendum.
